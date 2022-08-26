Left Menu

Berger to commission Rs 1,000-cr Lucknow paints facility in Nov

The total investment in the plant will be around Rs 1,000 crore against an earlier estimate of Rs 800 crore, and the cost overrun is due to the addition of a few new product lines and higher construction material prices.The Sandila factory Lucknow is nearing completion.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:58 IST
Berger to commission Rs 1,000-cr Lucknow paints facility in Nov
  • Country:
  • India

Berger Paints Ltd is looking to operationalise the fully-automated paints manufacturing plant near Lucknow in November, a top company official said on Friday. The total investment in the plant will be around Rs 1,000 crore against an earlier estimate of Rs 800 crore, and the cost overrun is due to the addition of a few new product lines and higher construction material prices.

''The Sandila factory (Lucknow) is nearing completion. We expect to operationalise it by November this year,'' Berger MD & CEO Abhijit Roy told shareholders at its 98th annual general meeting.

He also said the company will take a 1.5-2 per cent price hike from September 1 in the low-end decorative space to offset raw material cost inflation.

Elaborating on organic expansion plans, he said once the Lucknow plant is complete, Berger Paints’ engineering team will work on the Panagarh greenfield chemical factory.

The company had recently secured 30 acres of land at the Panagarh Industrial Park in West Bengal for manufacturing industrial resins, construction chemicals and paints.

Berger Paints Chairman K S Dhingra later told reporters that it remains open to acquisition of small to medium-sized firms.

Roy added that the company was aiming at crossing the Rs 10,000-crore topline figure this fiscal. In 2021-22, it had clocked revenues of Rs 8,700 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022