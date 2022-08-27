Left Menu

Several killed in the Netherlands as truck rolls into street party

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-08-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 23:56 IST
Several killed in the Netherlands as truck rolls into street party
Dutch police said on Saturday that several people had died in an accident when a truck rolled into a street party in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands.

Police, who did not give specific figures for casualties, said it was investigating the accident, which happened at about 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), around 30 km (19 miles) south of Rotterdam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

