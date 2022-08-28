Dhaula Kuan-Delhi airport road beautification project to be finished in 3 months: LG

Work on beautification of an 8-km stretch of road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport here will be completed in three months, and similar aesthetic upgrading projects in several other parts of the city will be undertaken in a phased manner, official said on Sunday.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday inspected the ongoing pilot project (spanning 1 km) of the aesthetic upgrade of the road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport.

As part of it, the 8-km stretch will be uniformly developed with flowering plants of different heights to achieve a stepped three-coloured pattern on the vacant spaces besides pavements and on the central verges, the Raj Niwas said in a statement. The LG was informed that work has already commenced at different locations on the stretch. Locations have been identified for installing seven-eight fountains at traffic islands. Marble and sandstone statutes are also planned to be installed at traffic tri-junctions near Terminal 1 of the airport, officials said. The 8-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport was just a beginning and similar aesthetic upgrade projects in several other parts of the city will be undertaken in a phased manner, the LG was quoted as saying in the statement.

''Inspected the 1km long pilot project of Aesthetic Upgradation work on Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport stretch today. Remaining 7 km stretch will be beautified & upgraded on similar lines in 3 months time. This will give the city a facelift & add to the national capital's image globally,'' he later tweeted.

''Our grass root workers including gardeners & Swachchata Sainiks carry a big responsibility of keeping the city clean & maintaining its aesthetics. Today, had lunch with these workers at Dhaula Kuan - IGI Road & lauded their efforts in city's makeover & making it beautiful,'' the LG said in another tweet and shared pictures.

The beautification of the 1-km stretch near the Air Force Station, which was taken up as a pilot, has been completed with joint efforts of multiple government agencies including Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Work on the remaining 7-km stretch up to the IGI Airport will be completed in the next three months. The LG, accompanied by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials, during the inspection, also launched the plantation work on remaining parts of the corridor. The stretch under the pilot project, has been developed with different species of flowering and ornamental plants. Overhanging trees have been pruned in a uniform shape and railings have been put up for separating the plantation from vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Pavements have been repaired and all encroachment along the stretch have been removed, the statement said.

Saxena appreciated the efforts of all officers and workers involved in the project and also had ''brunch with workers''.

While motivating the workers, the LG said they had a big responsibility of beautifying the city. At the same time, the LG stressed on the need of active public participation for success of such projects, it added.

The aesthetic upgrade project was conceptualised after Saxena had visited the stretch, right after taking over as Delhi's LG on May 26.

On his visit then, Saxena had issued instructions to ensure enhanced aesthetic quality, symmetry in design and horticultural overhaul of the area by planting suitable all-weather flowering plants in a landscaped pattern on this stretch of the road traversed by visitors, tourist or dignitary coming to the capital.

Saxena said the beautification work of this stretch would provide an ''iconic identity'' to the city that would leave a lasting impression on lakhs of visitors coming to Delhi.

He also issued specific instructions to finish the beautification work in a time-bound manner as the national capital gears up to host the G-20 Summit in which top world leaders will be visiting Delhi.

