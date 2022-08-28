Left Menu

Fire erupts in 8th floor flat in Mumbai high-rise; none hurt

A fire broke out on Sunday in a flat located on the eighth floor of a 22-storey building at Byculla in Mumbai, a civic official said.Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.The incident occurred at 5.18 pm at the ground plus 22-storey The Baya Victoria building, located on Hans Road in Byculla west in central Mumbai, he said. The blaze was doused by Fire Brigade personnel within 30 minutes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 18:50 IST
A fire broke out on Sunday in a flat located on the eighth floor of a 22-storey building at Byculla in Mumbai, a civic official said.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at 5.18 pm at the ground plus 22-storey ''The Baya Victoria'' building, located on Hans Road in Byculla (west) in central Mumbai, he said. The blaze was doused by Fire Brigade personnel within 30 minutes. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

