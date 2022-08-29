Left Menu

Demolition of Noida twin towers: Around 100 families return to apartments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 08:27 IST
Demolition of Noida twin towers: Around 100 families return to apartments
  • Country:
  • India

Around 100 families evacuated from residential buildings near now-demolished Supertech twin towers in Noida have returned to their homes.

Over 5,000 people from Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were evacuated before the demolition of the twin towers.

Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in 12 seconds on Sunday, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, the biggest such exercise in the country so far.

People, who returned home by Sunday night, are relieved that their houses are safe.

Aarti Koppula, Bluestone resident and RWA member, said four towers in the Supertech society haven’t received gas supply yet.

''We returned at 9 pm and there is no damage to our houses. There is just a foul smell in the basement of our buildings, most likely of the explosives.

''They have been informed that the gas supply will be restored by tomorrow. Rest is alright. There is no damage at all,'' Koppula told PTI.

There was deployment of police to ensure safe passage to people. Police have barricaded the area around the collapsed building.

Meanwhile, even after several hours of the explosion, people gathered near the demolished towers and were seen taking selfies with the rubbles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022