2 women, child killed as house collapses due to rain in Dehradun
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people, including a child, were buried alive under the rubble of a house that collapsed on Monday due to heavy rains in Dehradun's Rajpur area.
According to the police, the incident took place near Kat Bungalow Rajpur Road where a child and two women were reported buried under the rubble of the house.
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was on the spot to pull out the bodies, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dehradun
- State Disaster Response Force
Advertisement