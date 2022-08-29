Haryana mulls CCTV surveillance in all cities

Left Menu

Kaushal directed the officers to finalise comprehensive components required for setting up CCTV surveillance in cities. Since the technology is continuously upgrading, therefore, such agencies should also be consulted which are already working in these areas, he said and directed the officers to study the Chandigarh and Delhi surveillance models.It was informed in the meeting that the Urban Local Bodies Department has been designated as the nodal department for the installation of CCTV cameras.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to curb crime, the Haryana government is mulling over installing a robust CCTV surveillance system in all cities. This was stated by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting of senior officers here on Monday. Kaushal directed the officers to finalise comprehensive components required for setting up CCTV surveillance in cities. Besides, he directed the officers to finalise uniform specifications of the tender and also a plan for traffic management, an official statement said. A comprehensive study of various new and unique initiatives is essential, Kaushal said. For this, various aspects such as challenges and drawbacks should be taken in consideration by coordinating with officers handling such projects in different cities like Faridabad, Karnal and Gurugram, he said. ''Since the technology is continuously upgrading, therefore, such agencies should also be consulted which are already working in these areas,'' he said and directed the officers to study the Chandigarh and Delhi surveillance models.

It was informed in the meeting that the Urban Local Bodies Department has been designated as the nodal department for the installation of CCTV cameras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2022