Left Menu

Sun unleashes M-class solar flare; event captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 30-08-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 12:17 IST
Sun unleashes M-class solar flare; event captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory
Representative Image. Credit: Flickr

The sun is currently moving towards another solar maximum - the period when it is most active - which is why we are seeing a continuous crescendo of solar activity. On Monday, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an M-class (mid-class) flare emitted by the Sun.

Solar flares are intense bursts of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. They are our solar system's largest explosive events and can last from minutes to hours.

Solar flares are classified according to their strength. The smallest ones are A-class, followed by B, C, M and X, the largest. According to NASA, M-class flares can cause brief radio blackouts at the poles and minor radiation storms that might endanger astronauts outside of the Earth's atmosphere.

The sun goes through periodic variations or cycles of high and low activity that repeat approximately every 11 years. The next solar maximum - the peak of the Sun's natural 11-year cycle - is predicted for 2025. During solar maximum, Sun's magnetic poles reverse, producing a greater number of sunspots, more energy and causing solar eruptions of particles.

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022