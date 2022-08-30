Sun unleashes M-class solar flare; event captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory

The sun is currently moving towards another solar maximum - the period when it is most active - which is why we are seeing a continuous crescendo of solar activity. On Monday, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an M-class (mid-class) flare emitted by the Sun.

Solar flares are intense bursts of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. They are our solar system's largest explosive events and can last from minutes to hours.

Solar flares are classified according to their strength. The smallest ones are A-class, followed by B, C, M and X, the largest. According to NASA, M-class flares can cause brief radio blackouts at the poles and minor radiation storms that might endanger astronauts outside of the Earth's atmosphere.

Today the Sun released another solar flare! 💥 Solar flares are intense bursts of radiation from the Sun that can be seen as bright flashes of light. Today's M-class – or medium-sized – flare was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. pic.twitter.com/FQYoNnJNAq — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) August 29, 2022

The sun goes through periodic variations or cycles of high and low activity that repeat approximately every 11 years. The next solar maximum - the peak of the Sun's natural 11-year cycle - is predicted for 2025. During solar maximum, Sun's magnetic poles reverse, producing a greater number of sunspots, more energy and causing solar eruptions of particles.