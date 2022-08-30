Left Menu

Odisha witnesses hot & humid weather due to weak monsoon: IMD

After spells of depression-induced rains leading to floods in the state during the middle of August, Odisha is now witnessing hot and humid weather due to weak monsoon, India Meteorological Department IMD said Tuesday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:28 IST
Odisha witnesses hot & humid weather due to weak monsoon: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
After spells of depression-induced rains leading to floods in the state during the middle of August, Odisha is now witnessing hot and humid weather due to weak monsoon, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday. As many as six towns have recorded maximum day temperature at 35 degrees Celsius or above, the IMD said adding that Odisha is likely to experience scattered rain for the next 4 to 5 days due to the weak monsoon conditions. Chandbali in Bhadrak district recorded the highest temperature of 35.8 degree Celsius on Monday followed by Boudh (35.5), Sambalpur (35.4), Bhawanipatna (35.2), Angul (35.1), and Cuttack (35).

"The coastal region of the state will experience hot weather due to high-temperature adegreesnd humidity level," the IMD said. As the monsoon trough is likely to move north of its normal location, the influence is consequently likely to remain weak across the state for the next five days, it said.

However, the weather office forecast light to moderate rainfall at some places across Odisha on Tuesday.

