Left Menu

UP: Elephant dies at Dudhwa National Park

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 31-08-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 22:01 IST
UP: Elephant dies at Dudhwa National Park
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant suffering from liver complications died at the Dudhwa National Park here on Wednesday, officials said.

Field director, Dudhwa, Sanjay Kumar Pathak said the female elephant was around eight years old.

''The elephant was suffering from liver complications for the past three months,'' he said.

Pathak said despite regular medications, the condition of the elephant did not improve, leading to her death.

Pathak said, ''In-camera autopsy of the deceased elephant was carried out by a panel of three veterinary doctors and viscera had been preserved and sent to the Indian veterinary research institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for further analysis.'' PTI COR CDN TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022