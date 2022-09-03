Left Menu

Watch Jupiter's crater-covered moon Callisto clipping the planet's south pole

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 09:36 IST
Watch Jupiter's crater-covered moon Callisto clipping the planet's south pole
Image Credit: Twitter (@esascience)

Callisto, Jupiter's second largest moon and the third largest moon in our solar system, will be casting a shadow on the gas giant on Monday, September 5, clipping its south pole.

Covered by craters of ice and rock, Callisto was discovered on January 7, 1610, by Italian scientist Galileo Galilei along with Jupiter's three other largest moons: Ganymede, Europa and Io.

Callisto is the oldest and most heavily-cratered object in our solar system. The surface is about 4 billion years old and it's been pummeled, likely by comets and asteroids, according to NASA.

There is evidence of a subsurface ocean on the crater-covered world, putting it on the list of possible places where life could exist beyond Earth.

ESA's JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (Juice) will complete its first flyby of Callisto in June 2032. The spacecraft will complete a total of 21 flybys of this moon from 2032–2034 (both to explore the moon and to adjust the energy and orientation of Juice's orbit), coming as close as 200 km from Callisto at nearest approach

Planned for launch in 2023, the Euroepan spacecraft will explore Callisto's outer shell and ocean down to a depth of a few kilometres to constrain its interior structure and gravity; characterising the composition and chemistry of its surface, especially any non-water-ice compounds, and identifying how it releases material to space and hunting for signs of past activity and determining how this connects to both its past evolution and the surface features we see today.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022