Left Menu

Azerbaijan and Armenia ceasefire fails within minutes - media

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:12 IST
Azerbaijan and Armenia ceasefire fails within minutes - media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed a ceasefire early on Monday to halt a flare hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, but it fell apart minutes later, Azerbaijani media said.

A ceasefire agreement came into force at 9 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), according to media reports and a source, who asked not to be named. But Azerbaijani media reported that it was broken soon after.

Tensions flared overnight in the latest escalation of decades-old hostilities between the two countries in the south Caucasus over control of the disputed region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022