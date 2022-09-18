Powerful earthquake hits southeast Taiwan

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the island's weather bureau, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor.

