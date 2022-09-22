Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 12:02 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Michoacan in Mexico on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre said.
The quake was 80 kilometres (49.7 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.
No Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Binotto sorry over ''Tsunami'' remark for F1 driver Tsunoda
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea- EMSC
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia, no tsunami warning -BMKG
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia -EMSC
Earthquake of magnitude 7.6 strikes Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea- EMSC