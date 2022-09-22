Left Menu

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 12:02 IST
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico - EMSC
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Mexico

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Michoacan in Mexico on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre said.

The quake was 80 kilometres (49.7 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.

No Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

