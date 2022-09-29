Left Menu

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-09-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 14:20 IST
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth
Image Credit: Twitter (@Space_Station)

The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft with three Russian cosmonauts aboard undocked from the International Space Station's Prichal module at 3:34 am ET Thursday to return to Earth. The trio will land in Kazakhstan at approximately 6:57 a.m. (4:57 p.m. local time), concluding a six-month mission that began on March 18, 2022.

The Roscosmos cosmonauts, Commander Oleg Artemyev, Flight Engineers Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, will soar through Earth's atmosphere and parachute inside the Soyuz vehicle to a landing in Kazakhstan.

Live coverage of the deorbit burn and landing of the spacecraft will air on NASA TV, the agency's website, and the NASA app at 5:45 a.m.

A day before the crew's departure, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti accepted station command responsibilities from Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, becoming the first European female to occupy the position. She will lead the ISS crew until her departure, planned for October, with fellow SpaceX Dragon Freedom crewmates Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins.

Update 1

The Russian crew safely landed on Earth at 6:57 a.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 29, less than three-and-a-half hours after undocking from the space station.

The trio logged 195 days in space that spanned 3,120 orbits of Earth and over 78 million miles. This was Korsakov and Matveev's first flight and third for Artemyev, who has now logged 561 days in space on his three flights.

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022