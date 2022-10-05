Left Menu

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Khowy, Iran - USGS

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 06:38 IST
(Recasts with USGS report) Oct 5 (Reuters) -

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran's West Azerbaijan on Wednesday, with no initial reports of damage. The quake was about 11.6 km (7.2 miles) from the village of Khowy and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) earlier said that the quake was magnitude 5.5 and close to the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

