Left Menu

Teenaged boy injured in blast in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:04 IST
Teenaged boy injured in blast in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy sustained injuries in a blast in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the boy was filling some substance in a hollow pipe for bursting crackers that are also used to frighten animals when the blast took place in C-Block, New Ashok Nagar.

Police rushed to the spot and took the boy to a hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The spot was inspected. Further verification is on and appropriate action will be taken based on its outcome, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022