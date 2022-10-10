Teenaged boy injured in blast in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy sustained injuries in a blast in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the boy was filling some substance in a hollow pipe for bursting crackers that are also used to frighten animals when the blast took place in C-Block, New Ashok Nagar.

Police rushed to the spot and took the boy to a hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The spot was inspected. Further verification is on and appropriate action will be taken based on its outcome, police added.

