Eutelsat's HOTBIRD 13F telecoms satellite launching tonight on SpaceX Falcon 9: Watch live

Updated: 14-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:52 IST
Eutelsat's HOTBIRD 13F telecoms satellite launching tonight on SpaceX Falcon 9: Watch live
Image Credit: Twitter (@EsaTelecoms)

Eutelsat's new telecommunication satellite, HOTBIRD 13F, is all set to lift off tonight aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The satellite will launch to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 116-minute launch window will open at 11:26 p.m. ET (03:26 UTC on October 15). A backup launch opportunity is available on Saturday, October 15 with the same window.

The Eutelsat HOTBIRD family forms one of the largest broadcasting systems in Europe, delivering 1000 television channels to more than 160 million TV homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F is the first satellite to be built under ESA's Eurostar Neo programme. It is one of the two new telecommunication satellites designed to reinforce and enhance the broadcast across these regions. HOTBIRD 13F and its twin HOTBIRD 13G will be replacing three of Eutelsat's aging satellites in its flagship HOTBIRD neighbourhood.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F mission previously launched CRS-24 and one Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. You can watch the launch live here.

