Himanta visits erosion-hit area in Dibrugarh, promises remedial measures

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inspected the erosion-affected embankment in Maijan area of Dibrugarh district and gave assurance that urgent measures would be taken to address the problem.He also said that his government would provide assistance to the families who have lost their land and houses to erosion in the area.Over the last few days, the water resource department had been taking urgent steps to check erosion.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 16-10-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 16:16 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inspected the erosion-affected embankment in Maijan area of Dibrugarh district and gave assurance that urgent measures would be taken to address the problem.

He also said that his government would provide assistance to the families who have lost their land and houses to erosion in the area.

''Over the last few days, the water resource department had been taking urgent steps to check erosion. We are hopeful of being successful in the endeavour,'' Sarma told reporters later.

He said that efforts were being made to find a permanent solution for the problem. ''The government will do everything within its might to prevent erosion. Local people and workers of adjoining tea gardens are also helping us.

''Many people have lost their land, their houses here. The government will extend its assistance to them,'' the chief minister said.

Sarma reviewed the repair work being undertaken at the embankment and asked all agencies to work in a concerted manner for a time-bound solution.

The embankment in Maijan area is crucial for keeping Dibrugarh town safe from floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

