Left Menu

Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption, Gujarat govt must resign: Kejriwal

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and demanded that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resign and the assembly polls be held immediately.Praying for those who lost their lives in the incident, Kejriwal said the assembly polls in Gujarat should be held immediately.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:21 IST
Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption, Gujarat govt must resign: Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and demanded that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resign and the assembly polls be held immediately.

Praying for those who lost their lives in the incident, Kejriwal said the assembly polls in Gujarat should be held immediately. The century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 135 people. ''The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. I feel in a state where such a big number of people have died, the chief minister has no moral right to continue in the top post. The state government should resign in the wake of the incident and assembly elections be held immediately,'' he said at a press conference.

''It needs to be probed that why a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction was allowed to work?'' he added. Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given the contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15 for its use, according to the municipality documents assessed on Monday.

The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by ''specialised firms''.

The Delhi chief minister also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is struggling in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to challenge it in the upcoming state polls.

Kejriwal had also cancelled his roadshow in Haryana's Adampur on Monday for the upcoming bypolls in view of the bridge collapse in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022