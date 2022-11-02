MP: PWD engineer caught while accepting bribe

An official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) was on Wednesday allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 7 lakh in the form of cheques. Manoj Richharia, posted as in-charge assistant engineer at Panna, was caught while accepting the bribe, said Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Yadav of Lokayukta Police. A private firm had completed a Rs one crore-worth road construction project and the PWD had paid it 90 per cent of the money due to it but withheld the remaining 10 per cent, Yadav told PTI. When Bharat Milan Pandey, a partner of the firm and the complainant, approached Richharia for the balance amount, the latter allegedly demanded commission.

Pandey allegedly paid him Rs 3 lakh in cash two days ago but Richharia was asking for another Rs 7 lakh, the SP said.

When Pandey said he did not have the money, Richharia asked him to give cheques and take them back after the money was deposited in the company's account.

On Wednesday evening, Richharia was allegedly caught with two cheques of Rs six lakh and Rs one lakh at the office of PWD's Executive Engineer in Panna, Yadav said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him and further probe was on, he said.

