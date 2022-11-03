Left Menu

Fire breaks out in scrap godown, furniture shop in Nashik, doused; no one hurt

A scrap godown and furniture shop were gutted in a fire on Vadner-Pathardi road in Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.Property worth several lakh rupees, including vehicles, was destroyed in the blaze that started at 330am, he said.It was doused two hours later after 10 fire tenders were deployed.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:42 IST
Fire breaks out in scrap godown, furniture shop in Nashik, doused; no one hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scrap godown and furniture shop were gutted in a fire on Vadner-Pathardi road in Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

Property worth several lakh rupees, including vehicles, was destroyed in the blaze that started at 3:30am, he said.

''It was doused two hours later after 10 fire tenders were deployed. There was no report of anyone getting injured. Workers of the furniture shop and godown managed to escape in time,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022