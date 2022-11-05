Odd News Roundup: Parisian undertaker aims to introduce bicycle hearse in France

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Parisian undertaker aims to introduce bicycle hearse in France

Undertaker Isabelle Plumereau cycled around Paris on a recent autumn day with a bicycle hearse that she hopes will soon bring a new "green" way of conducting funerals to the French capital. Quieter, environmentally conscious burials are a small but growing trend, and Plumereau says transporting the coffin with a specially designed cargo bike can confer a more down-to-earth pace to a funeral.

