Huge cache of explosives seized in Jharkhand's Latehar

A huge cache of explosives were seized in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF raided Budha Pahad area, once considered to be a hotbed of Maoist activities, and unearthed the hidden cache, a police officer said.

Latehar Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Santosh Kumar Mishra said that IEDs and detonators of various kinds were seized from the spot, which is around 160 km from Ranchi.

This was the second major haul of explosives from the area in recent times.

A week ago, a huge cache of arms and ammunitions, including 17 rifles and 200 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from the area.

