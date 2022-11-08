Smartworld Developers inks MoU with Schneider Electric for home automation

Realty firm Smartworld Developers Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has tied up with Schneider Electric for home automation in its upcoming projects.

Both the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for driving 360 degree home automation in the upcoming projects.

Through this collaboration, Smartworld Developers said it would ''build positive impact homes with lower waste and healthier interiors by incorporating smart product lines from Schneider Electric, which includes Wiser Smart Homes, Modular Switches, etc.'' ''A smart home ecosystem is the future. With over 4,000 homes already under construction and another 15,000 homes to be added in the next two years, at Smartworld one of our key differentiators is our approach towards development of homes that are SMART,'' Vivek Singhal, CEO of Smartworld Developers, said.

Schneider Electric would complement the supply and service of products and solutions with a quarterly training and upskilling programme for the staff of Smartworld Developers.

Recently, Smartworld Developers Pvt Ltd raised Rs 250 crore from Motilal Oswal to build existing housing projects and fund future growth plans.

Smartworld Developers, which has been set up by promoters of M3M Group in 2021, in October last year announced an investment of around Rs 3,000 crore to develop the company's first two residential projects in Gurugram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)