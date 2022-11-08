Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:55 IST
Mumbai: CM Shinde asks railway officials to reconstruct Gokhale bridge at earliest
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday asked Western Railway officials to reconstruct the dilapidated Gokhale railway-over-ridge in suburban Andheri at the earliest.

Shinde also directed municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to ensure proper traffic management for providing relief to people, said a statement from the chief minister's office.

On Monday, Traffic Police closed the Gokhale bridge as it is in dangerous condition.

But it led to traffic jams on other roads linking eastern and western areas of the suburb divided by the railway tracks.

When CM Shinde learnt about it, he spoke to Chahal and railway officials and directed them to take immediate steps to provide relief to people, the CMO official said. PTI KK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

