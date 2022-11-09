6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delh

Severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal.

The tremors were felt at 1.58 am.

The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

''Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST,'' the NCS said.

