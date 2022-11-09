NASA re-targets launch for Artemis I moon mission due to Tropical Storm Nicole

NASA has delayed the Artemis I launch attempt by two days - from November 14 to November 16 - due to Tropical Storm Nicole. A backup launch opportunity is available Saturday, November 19, and the agency will coordinate with the U.S. Space Force for additional launch opportunities.

"Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm," NASA said in a statement on Tuesday.

As teams continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, we've decided to re-target the launch for the #Artemis I mission to Wednesday, Nov. 16, pending safe conditions for employees to return to work. https://t.co/08yHOd2a17 pic.twitter.com/QfWhjyTlE7 — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2022

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket - the Space Launch System (SLS) - and the Orion spacecraft were rolled out the launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last week. The mega moon rocket is designed to withstand 85 mph (74.4 knot) winds at the 60-foot level with structural margin and can withstand heavy rains at the launch pad. The spacecraft hatches have also been secured to prevent water intrusion.

Ahead of the storm, teams have powered down the Orion spacecraft, SLS core stage, interim cryogenic propulsion stage, and boosters. Work will be resumed as soon as weather and Kennedy center status allows, according to NASA.

For the unversed, the Artemis I moon mission is the first integrated test of the SLS, Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems. The uncrewed mission will send the next-gen spacecraft beyond the Moon and back to Earth before future crewed missions.

Artemis is the first step in the next era of human exploration. The missions will pave the way for a long-term and sustainable lunar presence and serve as a stepping stone to sending astronauts to Mars.