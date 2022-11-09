Left Menu

"No injuries at the moment," a spokesman for Italy's Civil Protection told Reuters, as the agency tweeted that checks on the ground were continuing. The quake's epicentre was at 35 kilometres offshore from Pesaro, a seaside city in the eastern Marche region, at a depth of 7 kilometres, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 13:49 IST
Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes Italy's Adriatic coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck off Italy's Adriatic coast early on Wednesday, but caused no serious damage or injuries, according to initial reports.

The quake happened shortly after 7 am (0600 GMT), and was felt as far away as Rome on the other side of the country, and in the northern regions of Veneto, Friuli and Trentino. "No injuries at the moment," a spokesman for Italy's Civil Protection told Reuters, as the agency tweeted that checks on the ground were continuing.

The quake's epicentre was at 35 kilometres offshore from Pesaro, a seaside city in the eastern Marche region, at a depth of 7 kilometres, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said. As a precaution, schools in Pesaro and other nearby cities were closed, and rail traffic passing through Pesaro along the Adriatic coast was suspended.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said she was "in constant contact" with Civil Protection authorities and the head of the Marche region to follow developments.

