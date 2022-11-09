Left Menu

IPL auction to be held on December 23 in Kochi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:44 IST
IPL auction to be held on December 23 in Kochi
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The players auction for the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Kochi on December 23, a BCCI official said on Wednesday.

The Turkish city of Istanbul, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also in contention to host the auction but, the BCCI evenatully opted for the coastal Kerala city.

''Logistically, and considering the dates, Kochi turned out to be the most suited option,'' a BCCI official told PTI.

Unlike the last auction, this year's will be a mini auction. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15.

Also, the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore for the 2023 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022