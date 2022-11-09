Left Menu

China should put methane plan in its formal climate target - White House adviser Podesta

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org
  • United States

China should include its methane reduction plans in its package of formal climate pledges, U.S. White House adviser John Podesta told reporters at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday.

"I think that would be a good thing for the system and the integrity of the Paris agreement," Podesta said.

China's methane plans currently sit outside their Nationally Determined Contribution - the contribution each country makes towards the 2015 Paris accord to prevent disastrous climate change.

