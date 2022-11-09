Left Menu

Hubble captures three different moments in far-off supernova explosion in one picture: Check it out

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:26 IST
Hubble captures three different moments in far-off supernova explosion in one picture: Check it out
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, A. Pagan (STScI)

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured three different moments in a far-off supernova explosion - all in one snapshot. The progenitor star exploded when the Universe was less than a fifth of its current age of 13.8 billion years, making this the first detailed look at a supernova at such an early time in the Universe's evolution.

This has been possible through a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing, which is used by astronomers to study very distant and very faint galaxies. First predicted by Einstein's general theory of relativity, this phenomenon happens when a large distribution of matter, such as a galaxy cluster, sits between Earth and a distant light source. As space is warped by massive objects, the light from the distant object bends as it travels to us and we see a distorted image of it, according to NASA.

Here, the light took three different paths through the cosmic lens of Abell 370 - a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies - bending and magnifying the light from the more distant supernova located behind the cluster. The warping also produced multiple images of the explosion over different time periods that all arrived at Hubble simultaneously.

In the above image, the top box shows a portion of the galaxy cluster Abell 370 while the box-within-the-box marks the area where the distant supernova was multiply lensed.

Astronomers found this supernova by sifting through the Hubble data archives, looking for transient events. They now plan to observe even more distant supernovae using the James Web Space Telescope (JWST).

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022