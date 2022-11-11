Left Menu

Rains pound TN

Several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet have been receiving heavy rains under the influence of the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:50 IST
Rains pound TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains which began overnight lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet have been receiving heavy rains under the influence of the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast. The rainfall activity led to waterlogging in some places in the city.

Rainfall was reported in Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram and several coastal areas of the state too.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in several districts including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram among others. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin said the low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists and that it is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts till the morning of November 12. The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain over several parts of the state for the next three days. Meanwhile, neighbouring Puducherry has been pounded by heavy rains since Thursday night. The Territorial government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday due to the heavy showers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022