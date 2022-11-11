COP27: Biden calls for commitment to climate targets against backdrop of Ukraine war
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:22 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told the COP27 summit on Friday that the war in Ukraine made it more urgent than ever to double down on climate commitments, calling on every country to align with targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
"Russia's war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels," he said. (Writing by Aidan Lewis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians: US to Iran on Russia-Ukraine war
Russia used around 400 Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: holding out in the east
West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine
UN optimistic on Ukraine grain deal; Russia has reservations