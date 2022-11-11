Left Menu

COP27: Biden calls for commitment to climate targets against backdrop of Ukraine war

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden told the COP27 summit on Friday that the war in Ukraine made it more urgent than ever to double down on climate commitments, calling on every country to align with targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"Russia's war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels," he said. (Writing by Aidan Lewis)

