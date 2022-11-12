PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of Vizag Railway station

Left Menu

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-11-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 10:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the ambitious redevelopment project of Visakhapatnam Railway station.

The Rs 446 crore project taken up by the Rail Land Development Authority assumes significance as Visakhapatnam will soon transform into the headquarters of new South Coastal Railway Zone.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present on the occasion.

The project is being taken up on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode to create world-class facilities to passengers.

The upgraded station will be universally accessible with state-of-the-art skywalks facilitating seamless passenger movement.

A Roof Plaza connecting the departure halls with a common waiting area will be constructed above the platforms for facilitating easy movement of passengers.

A commercial area over the Multi-Level Car Parking, an Internet of Things-based smart parking management system, retail and office spaces, retiring rooms and a medical emergency room are some of the features planned as part of the redevelopment. Government officials said the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and further accentuate growth.

"Visakhapatnam is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. The growth of the IT sector in recent times has significantly boosted the economic activities in the city," they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

