Protesters disrupt Russian event at COP27 climate conference

Several protesters disrupted a Russian-hosted event at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Tuesday, criticising delegates over the war in Ukraine and Russia's use of fossil fuels before being escorted out by security staff. Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took part in a panel discussion about the country's climate plans.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 22:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Around five protesters stood and shouted as Russian officials took part in a panel discussion about the country's climate plans. One protester shouted: "You are war criminals". Another held a banner bearing the slogan "fossil fuels kill", calling the Russian delegates "despicable".

Earlier Russia's climate envoy said the country was still actively trying to prevent climate change, and said it was worried that some countries may be using a "difficult geopolitical situation" to justify backsliding on climate

commitments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

