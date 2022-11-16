Left Menu

Cold conditions prevail in Odisha

The weather office said shallow to moderate fog was likely to occur at one or two places over Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts in the next two days.The IMD also forecast formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:47 IST
The temperature dipped to 6.4 degree Celsius in Similiguda area of Koraput district on Wednesday making it the coldest place in Odisha. The mercury plunged by 2.6 degree Celsius in the place since Tuesday. Cold conditions also prevailed in G Udayagiri area in Kandhamal district recording 8 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. Phulbani, the district headquarters town of Kandhamal, and Koraput town recorded 10 degree Celsius each and the mercury level remained at 10.5 degree Celsius at the tourist destination of Daringbadi.

The IMD said that the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2 to 4 degrees below normal at many places in the coastal state in the next four-five days.

As many as two places – Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi and Boudh – recorded 12 degree Celsius each, while Jharsuguda and Keonjhar experienced a chill at 13.2 and 13.4 degree Celsius respectively.

The temperature plummeted to 13.6 degree Celsius at Ranital in Bhadrak, followed by 14 degree Celsius at Angul. Other places that recorded low temperatures were Deogarh (14.2 degree Celsius), Sundargarh and Paralakhemundi (14.5 degree Celsius), Hirakud (14.6), Malkangiri, Titlagarh, Sonepur and Mahisapat (15). State capital Bhubaneswar recorded 16 degree Celsius, while Cuttack registered a minimum temperature of 16.4 degree Celsius. The weather office said shallow to moderate fog was likely to occur at one or two places over Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts in the next two days.

The IMD also forecast formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Under the influence a cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood on Wednesday.

