Low pressure area likely, rains to resume in TN

A low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal soon and rainfall is expected to resume in Tamil Nadu from November 20, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman sea and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels, the IMD said in a bulletin.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal soon and rainfall is expected to resume in Tamil Nadu from November 20, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman sea and neighbourhood in middle tropospheric levels, the IMD said in a bulletin. ''Under its influence, a Low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.'' Hence, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 20.

Rajapalayam (12 CM) in Virudhunagar district and Ayakudi and Sivagiri (9 and 7 CM respetively) in Tenkasi district received heavy rainfall, during the 24-hour period that ended on November 16 morning.

The northeast monsoon (October-December) has been active in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, with both the regions witnessing widespread rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

