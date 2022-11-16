Left Menu

Italy state lender CDP targeted by climate change protesters

The headquarters of Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) were sprayed in orange paint on Wednesday, in the latest stunt by climate change protesters. Paint was sprayed around the main entrance of the building, after which a handful of activists glued their hands to the outside walls.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-11-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 18:59 IST
Italy state lender CDP targeted by climate change protesters
  • Country:
  • Italy

The headquarters of Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) were sprayed in orange paint on Wednesday, in the latest stunt by climate change protesters. Paint was sprayed around the main entrance of the building, after which a handful of activists glued their hands to the outside walls. They were forcibly removed by police.

CDP was targeted because it invests "billions" in fossil fuel projects around the world, the Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) group said in a statement. Two weeks ago, members of the same group threw pea soup at a Vincent Van Gogh painting that was loaned by a Dutch museum for an exhibition in Rome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022