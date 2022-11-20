Egypt COP27 president Shoukry implores delegates to agree climate deals

Egypt's COP27 President Sameh Shoukry on Sunday urged nations to agree the final climate deals presented at the end of the summit.

"I implore you to adopt the draft decisions that I will present to you," Shoukry told the closing plenary session.

"The world is watching, I call on us all to rise to the expectations entrusted to us by the global community, and especially by those who are most vulnerable and yet have contributed the least to climate change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)