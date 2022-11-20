Several projects in progress to make Jammu major tourist destination: CS

Several projects are being undertaken in Jammu to make it a major tourist destination and these include developing the Tawi riverfront and the city's heritage sites, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said on Sunday.

Mehta also visited sites of different works being taken up under the smart city project that are meant to add to the beauty and aesthetics of the city.

''The face of Jammu is going to change for the better by June 2023. The city is fast changing its outlook and enhancing its value in terms of tourist appeal,'' the chief secretary said during his visit here.

He said various projects along with those under progress would give a massive facelift to the city and it would emerge as a major tourist attraction.

Mehta, at the Mubarak Mandi that used to be the royal residence of the Dogra rulers, enjoined upon officers to open the restored portions of the heritage buildings for the public by mid-December.

He asked them to start at the complex cultural activities depicting the rich history and traditions of Jammu.

During his visit to the Tawi Barrage and Riverfront, the chief secretary gave strict directions for timely completion of the project.

The seven-km-long Tawi riverfront is being developed on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat and the project aims at promoting environmental and urban infrastructural sustainability.The riverfront is proposed to be completed in two phases. Mehta also visited the Peer Kho Temple and the Bahu Cable Car project and reviewed the facilities being provided to the visitors there.

He also inspected the sites of the Peer Kho lift and allied works and called for completing the project within six months.

At the Bhag-i-Bahu, he said officials should look into the possibility of combining the garden with the adjacent aquarium. Both the facilities are augmenting each other and should be offered to the public as a package, Mehta said.

He also went around the fort and temple area and called for measures to make it more appealing and developed.

The chief secretary visited other projects such as the multi-level parking at Panjtirthi and other ongoing developmental works in and around the city.

He also directed that the Jambo Zoo be opened for the public in January, while asserting that the semi-ring road project would be completed by April.

