Rajasthan: Bypolls to 14 urban local bodies on Nov 25

The Rajasthan State Election Commission on Monday said bypolls to 14 urban local bodies in 13 districts of the state will be held on November 25.

The notification for the by-elections was released on November 10.

The districts where the bypolls are due are Baran, Bundi, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota and Sriganganagar.

