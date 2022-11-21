Depression likely to weaken on morning of November 22

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area on the morning of November 22. As a result, light-to-moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Rayalaseema on that date.

The light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on November 23, said a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department.

The depression moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 5.30 PM today over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Continuing to move west-northwestwards towards south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, the system is likely to maintain the intensity of depression till midnight tonight, and thereafter gradually weaken into a well-marked low pressure area on the morning of November 22, said the bulletin.

