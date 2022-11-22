Left Menu

Tsunami warning as magnitude 7 quake strikes Solomon Islands

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 22-11-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 08:56 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning.

There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries.

The quake's epicentre was in the ocean about 56 kilometres (35 miles) southwest of the capital, Honiara, at a depth of 13 kilometres (8 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.

Hazardous waves are possible for islands in the region, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, but it advised there was no wider tsunami threat expected.

The earthquake may produce waves of up to 1 metre (3 feet) above tide levels for the Solomon Islands, the centre said, and smaller waves for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

The Solomon Islands sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a arc along the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

