Indonesia to give compensation to earthquake victims - president

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:20 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday the government would hand out compensation to victims and their families after an earthquake struck the country's most populous province, killing 162.

Jokowi, as the president is known, visited the epicentre of the quake, the town of Cianjur in West Java province, and ordered rescue teams to prioritise saving people trapped under rubble and to urgently access areas blocked off by landslides.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

