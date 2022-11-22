Fatehpur in Rajasthan sees min temp of 6°C

Fatehpur in Sikar continued to be the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, the Met said on Tuesday.

Churu recorded minimum of 6.4 degrees, while it was 7.1 degrees in Chittorgarh, 8 degrees in Sikar, 9 degrees in Nagaur and Bhilwara, 9.6 in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 9.8 in Dabok and 10 degrees in Anta (Baran).

The night temperature was above 10 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, according to a Met report.

The weather will remain dry and there will be no major changes in the temperatures during the next four days, a forecast said.

