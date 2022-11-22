Left Menu

Fatehpur in Rajasthan sees min temp of 6°C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:36 IST
Fatehpur in Rajasthan sees min temp of 6°C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fatehpur in Sikar continued to be the coldest place in Rajasthan with a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, the Met said on Tuesday.

Churu recorded minimum of 6.4 degrees, while it was 7.1 degrees in Chittorgarh, 8 degrees in Sikar, 9 degrees in Nagaur and Bhilwara, 9.6 in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 9.8 in Dabok and 10 degrees in Anta (Baran).

The night temperature was above 10 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, according to a Met report.

The weather will remain dry and there will be no major changes in the temperatures during the next four days, a forecast said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022