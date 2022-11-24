Left Menu

Telangana assembly to be convened for week-long session in Dec

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 19:26 IST
Telangana assembly to be convened for week-long session in Dec
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov. 24 (PTI): The winter session of Telangana Legislature will be held for a week in December.

There was a shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in revenue during the current fiscal (2022-23) due to “unnecessary restrictions” imposed by the Centre on the “the progressive state of Telangana” and such measures, block the development of the state, an official release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s office said on Thursday.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold legislative sessions for a week in December to inform the people of the state in detail,” it said.

Rao directed Finance Minister Harish Rao and Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy to take steps to convene the session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022