PwC India launches employee engagement initiatives to promote sustainable practices

Consultancy firm PwC India on Thursday said it has launched multiple employee engagement initiatives to promote sustainable practices as part of its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

In 2020, PwC India joined PwC network firms in a commitment to achieve net zero GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions by 2030.

''Our commitment is aligned to a 1.5 degree scenario which is necessary to avert the worst impacts of climate change,' it said in a release.

Further, PwC India said the commitment to proceed towards a net zero system by 2030 largely focuses on minimising its carbon emissions via a carbon mitigation hierarchy -- avoid, reduce, replace and offset.

In a commitment to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2030, PwC India said it has launched multiple employee engagement initiatives such as green week and conscious choices to promote and educate sustainable practices among employees.

It is also prioritising decarbonisation of its operations, which includes reshaping how it serves clients, sustained reductions in travel and the increased use of zero carbon energy.

''The urgency around sustainability is a leveller for all -- telling us that a greener world needs everyone's collective commitment and attention.

''The ownership lies with each one of us. We know that a commitment is only as good as the actions that follow, and so we are putting together a robust plan which will enable us to make the shift,'' Satyavati Berera, Partner and Net Zero Lead at PwC India, said.

PwC is a network of firms in 152 countries with over 3,27,000 people delivering assurance, advisory and tax services.

