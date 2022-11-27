Left Menu

Cold wave sweeps east Madhya Pradesh, temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 18:35 IST
Cold wave sweeps east Madhya Pradesh, temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius
  • Country:
  • India

A cold wave swept the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, where temperatures in 18 places dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below on Sunday, and the condition will continue for the next two to three days, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malajkhand town in Balaghat district, while hill station Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, the official from IMD's Bhopal office said.

The minimum temperatures of 9.8, 11.6, 9.2 and 8.7 degrees Celsius were recorded at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior respectively, he said.

The temperature in 18 centres dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below, the official said.

The weather will remain dry for the next two days and the cold conditions will continue for the next two to three days, said P K Saha, former senior meteorologist with India Meteorological Department's Bhopal told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global
4
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022