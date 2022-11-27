Cold wave sweeps east Madhya Pradesh, temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius

A cold wave swept the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, where temperatures in 18 places dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below on Sunday, and the condition will continue for the next two to three days, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malajkhand town in Balaghat district, while hill station Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, the official from IMD's Bhopal office said.

The minimum temperatures of 9.8, 11.6, 9.2 and 8.7 degrees Celsius were recorded at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior respectively, he said.

The temperature in 18 centres dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below, the official said.

The weather will remain dry for the next two days and the cold conditions will continue for the next two to three days, said P K Saha, former senior meteorologist with India Meteorological Department's Bhopal told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)