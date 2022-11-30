Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 05:34 IST
An earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude struck the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake, which stuck 357 kilometers northwest of the city of Edmonton, was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said.
